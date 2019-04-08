Attorney Michael Avenatti accuses Nike of bribery involving top NCAA athletes

DETROIT - High-profile attorney Michael Avenatti is accusing Nike of making illegal payments to college athletes and their families while he faces federal charges and the possibilitiy of close to 100 years in prison.

Avenatti is unleashing a firestorm online, targeting sports apparel giant Nike, the company he's accused of trying to shake down for $25 million.

"I am highly confident that when the process plays out, that justice will be done," Avenatti said.

He has released dozens of documents he calls "evidence" that Nike paid athletes and their families to attend colleges that wear Nike gear. He's badgered the company on Twitter with multiple posts.

"Still waiting on @Nike to refute a single document I have provided or my claim that they have bribed over 100 players to attend Nike colleges," Avenatti tweeted.

"(Nike) will not respond to the allegations of an individual facing federal charges of fraud and extortion and aid in his disgraceful attempts to distract from the athletes on the court," Nike officials said in a written statement.

One of the athletes involved in the case is National Player of the Year Zion Williamson, of Duke University. Avenatti claims Williamson's mother, Sharonda Sampson, was paid by Nike for bogus "consulting services" when he was recruited by Duke.

University officials said they are looking into the allegations.

"Every student athlete at Duke is reviewed to ensure their eligibility," Duke athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. "With regard to men's basketball, all recruits and their families are thoroughly vetted."

Avenatti is promising to release more documents in the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.