Auburn Hills police identify owners of billboard that played pornographic video along I-75

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police have identified the owner of a billboard along I-75 that played a pornographic video seen by several drivers over the weekend.

Police received reports around 11 p.m. Saturday from drivers that an electronic billboard on the east side of I-75 south of M-59 was showing a pornographic video.

The digital image faces north and south, officials said.

"It was very bizarre," driver Chuck McMahon said. "I thought maybe it was a billboard for a strip club or something."

Officers went to the scene and witnessed the video, according to authorities. They contacted the private businesses that operates the sign and shut it down, police said.

Authorities believe the video might have been playing for at least 15 to 20 minutes before it was shut off.

"I was just looking up at it and I was like, 'Huh, oh, wow. That's porn,'" McMahon said.

Police said the owner and operator of the sign is Triple Communications, which has a parent company called Triple Investment Group -- the owners of the Pontiac Silverdome property.

Auburn Hills police are investigating how a pornographic video got onto the billboard. Representatives with Triple Communications have been cooperating with investigators, officials said.

Promoting pornography or promoting pornography for minors by disseminating any pornographic material, images and videos is a violation of Auburn Hills ordinance with a possible penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the video is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-364-9460.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.