Authorities investigating after computer equipment stolen from Ypsilanti Township church

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating after computer and electronic equipment was stolen from a Ypsilanti Township church Monday.

Authorities said the thief or thieves entered the church in the 1400 block of N. Prospect Street through an unlocked window between 2-9 a.m. and stole the equipment.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-484-6740.

