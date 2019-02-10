Authorities investigating after man falls into sulfuric acid in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A man was rushed to University of Michigan Hospital just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday after he fell into a tank of sulfuric acid in South Lyon.

The incident happened at Michigan Seamless Tube on McMann Street, south of 10 Mile Road.

Police said the sulfuric acid was at a temperature of at least 160 degrees.

It is unknown how he fell in or how long the man was in the tank before he was pulled out by a co-worker.

The man who fell in was quickly washed off and rushed to the burn unit at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.