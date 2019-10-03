Authorities: Man accused of raping child, fleeing Detroit more than a decade ago arrested in Mexico

DETROIT - Authorities say a man who kidnapped and raped a 10-year-old child more than 10 years ago in Detroit was arrested Thursday in Mexico.

Corey Deshawn Gaston was arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico, after he eluded officers in 2008 in connection with the 2007 sexual assault.

Corey Gaston (WDIV)

When Mexican police arrested Gaston, they became suspicious of his identity. A fingerprint matched him to the Detroit rape case.

"For us, it's a huge victory. It's a huge relief," said U.S. Marshal Joe Abdullah.

Gaston is currently at the Cook County Jail in Illinois. Officials said he is being uncooperative with police and they believe he will fight extradition to Detroit.

What happened

Authorities said that Gaston broke into the child's bedroom through her window June 27, 2007. He put her over his shoulder and ran to an alley, where he brutally raped her, authorities said.

Gaston told the child to go home and threatened to hurt her if she screamed or tried to run away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where a rape kit was administered. When interviewed by police, she identified Gaston from a lineup of photos.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gaston in early July 2007 and Marshals arrested him in Georgia. He was returned to Michigan for prosecution.

Gaston was granted bond in August 2007 as he awaited his February 2008 trial date. While Gaston was on bond, evidence was found linking him to the rape.

When the trial time came, the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team went looking for Gaston. They located him in the Detroit area, but he managed to elude officers and escape. He was listed as one of the 15 most wanted fugitives in 2017.

