Authorities seek person responsible for vandalizing trees, plaques at Rockwood memorial park

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - Police need helping fiding the person responsible for vandalizing trees and plaques at a Rockwood memorial park.

On Sunday, someone destroyed some of the memorials honoring the dead at Deland G. Mercure Memorial Park.

"They tore some trees down. They took some of the plaques off the stone," Kim Zaker said. "It was heartbreaking."

Zaker honors her mother with a tree at the park. She was grateful to see it wasn't hit by the vandal.

Rockwood police Detective Steve Mercure said a tree honoring his cousins was damaged, and he is determined to find the person responsible.

"To do it on a holiday like that, it's just, I don't understand why. It's just a senseless act," he said. "Shame on you. Maybe nobody saw you but God saw you and karma, well, you know what karma is."

