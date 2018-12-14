Authorities seek Southfield teenager who has been missing for 1 year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.

Rabia Foxworth, 18, vanished a year ago on Dec. 14, 2017.

She was last seen in Southfield and may frequent areas throughout Detroit.

Foxworth is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her chest and a piercing in her right nostril, and her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information about Foxworth is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the Southfield Police Department at 1-248-796-5500.

