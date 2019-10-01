Authorities use social media to track down members of violent Detroit 'Playboy Gangster Crips' gang

DETROIT - After gang violence left two children dead in 2016, authorities set out to stop a violent Detroit gang.

According to authorities, a young girl, A'naiya Montgomery, was killed on Easter Sunday 2016 in a shooting related to the Playboy Gangster Crips gang, and 6-year-old Miracle Murray was killed in a retaliation shooting that happened shortly after.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified a long list of gang members, including members who would boast about their gang involvement on Facebook.

Investigations led to 17 members of the gang being sentenced to prison time.

Learn more about how investigators busted the gang in the video above.

