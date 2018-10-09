Avondale teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student nearly 20 years ago

TROY, Mich. - An Avondale teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female student multiple times at his apartment almost 20 years ago, according to officials.

Aaron Donaghy, 47, of Troy, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl while he was a teacher at Avondale High School. He was 27 years old at the time, police said.

The incidents happened at his former apartment in the area of Coolidge Highway and Maple Road, according to police.

Donaghy is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault. He is being held on $75,000 bail and isn't allowed to have contact with the victim or children under 18 years old.

He has been on leave from the Avondale School District since December 2017, but is still employed, Local 4 has learned.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.