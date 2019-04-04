Banners flown over Comerica Park during Tigers' Opening Day target Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

DETROIT - As the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day party hit full swing Thursday, there was something in the air that had everybody looking up.

Several aerial advertising banners trailing airplanes were flown over Detroit calling out Mayor Mike Duggan.

The three banners that were flown were:

BEEN FORCED TO PAY A BRIBE TO DUGGAN? CALL 1-800-CARMACK

ANY1 HAVE SEX W/ MIKE DUGGAN 4 A RAISE? CALL 1-800-CARMACK

DR HUSSAN MARRY ME? LOVE MAYOR DUGGAN OH I FORGOT I'M MARRIED!

The banners targeting Duggan were paid for by Detroit businessman Robert Carmack, who is facing charged for allegedly selling property the city said he doesn't own. This dispute spurred Carmack to pay $20,000 for a private investigator to follow Duggan last year, alleging he was having an affair.

Carmack was charged with defrauding the city.

The messages aren't landing well with attendees at the Tigers' game.

"What a waste of money," said Michelle Fitzpatrick.

"Save the money or give it to someone who can use it," said Steve Fitzpatrick.

Carmack isn't giving up, however.

"Some people agree and some people do not," Carmack said. "I am fighting to stay alive.

A representative for the mayor said this type of behavior from Carmack did not surprise them.

