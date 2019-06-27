Barricaded gunman tackled by officers after surrendering in Highland Park

Police at the scene of a barricaded gunman in Highland Park on June 27, 2019. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A barricaded gunman was tackled by officers Thursday after surrendering himself in Highland Park, according to authorities.

Police said they received a report before 2:30 p.m. Thursday of a man with a gun walking down Pilgrim Street.

When officers arrived, the man ran into a duplex, police said.

The duplex is occupied by a family on the first floor, but the upper level is empty, according to officials.

The gunman ran to the top level and barricaded himself inside, police said.

The woman and her two children living in the downstairs apartment got out out of the building, according to authorities.

Officials took the gunman into custody around 3:45 p.m.

