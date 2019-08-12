Beast Coast show canceled in Michigan after police receive 2 mass shooting threats

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Department is investigating not one but two threats involving a potential mass shooting at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

Threats were called into police departments ahead of the show on Sunday.

The promotion company decided to cancel the event after the second threat was received.

Tickets will be refunded.

The calls came in Sunday to the Auburn Hills and Sterling Heights police departments.

"Obviously in today's world and thing going on recently, we have to take each threat seriously," said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "We were going to put additional deputies and undercover officers in and around the venue, and later this afternoon I found out the event was canceled."

The Beast Coast performance was cancelled by their promoter 313 Presents, which also provides security. In a statement they said:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's beast coast 'Escape From New York Tour' is canceled --- tickets can be refunded at point of purchase -- tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded."

"They were just provided with the information that was currently available. Again, these were two separate threats that came in and both were being investigated," said Wickersham.

Beast Coast is on their "Escape from New York Tour" with Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies.

One fan tweeted: "Man ... drove all the way to Sterling Heights to see Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies only to find out it's cancelled as soon as I get into town ... I'm hurt."

But when it comes to mass shootings, some say you can't be too careful.

"Today we take every threat seriously and will investigate and do what we can to protect people," said Wickersham.

