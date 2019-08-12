Mass shooting threat leads to cancellation of Beast Coast concert in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Beast Coast concert in Sterling Heights was canceled after a mass shooting threat was reported.

The event was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was canceled by the promoter of the event after reports of a threat came in.

Beast Coast is on their Escape from New York Tour with Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies. The concert was going to be held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

Sterling Heights police notified the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, who investigated and gave the all-clear. The promoter decided to cancel the event regardless.

