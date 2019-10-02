Bed bug found on Ypsilanti middle school student

Brian Kersey/Getty Images

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Ypsilanti Community Middle School officials said they found a confirmed bed bug on a student, according to a letter to parents from principal Steven Elam.

"There is no evidence of an infestation of bed bugs at YCMS," Elam said. "Bed bugs are a nuisance, but they are not known to cause or spread disease."

YCMS has enlisted the help of Griffin Pest Control and the school's Integrated Pest Management Plan to monitor for the presence of bed bugs at the school, according to the statement.

In the letter, Elam advises parents to contact their doctors if they have concerns for their children and to seek professional help if they suspect bed bugs are present in their home.

Elam also included links to further advice regarding the presence of bed bugs from the EPA and the CDC in the letter.

The district will conduct a canine inspection Oct. 7. Officials will release more information as it becomes available. For updates, check the middle school's website.

