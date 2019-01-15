Bedford Township businesses must install lockbox with key for fire department

Would you give a stranger the ability to unlock your door? One local city is making local business owners do just that.

By the end of the year, nearly every business in Bedford Township will have a lockbox hanging next to their front door.

The business owner is required to pay for the box and its installation, but some business owners say it's money well-spent.

Some have voiced concerns about who has access to that master key.

The manufacturer said the box is as secure as a bank vault if it's installed properly.

