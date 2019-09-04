Bedrock shares rehab plans for Book Tower in Detroit

DETROIT - We are getting a look at what the inside of a rehabilitated Book Tower could look like as Dan Gilbert's Bedrock announces an architect for the design project.

ODA has been selected to design a mix of residential, hospitality, retail and office space at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. The 486,760 square-foot structure was designed by Louis Kemper in 1916 in an Italian Renaissance style. Book Tower originally was built as an office tower and took a decade to complete.

Acquired by Bedrock in 2015, the extensive exterior restoration was recently completed, including the replacement of 2,483 historically-accurate windows and full restoration of the ornamental cornice complete with caryatid statues, Bedrock said. The real estate developers said a historic art glass skylight will be brought back to its "original splendor," and released the attached renderings.

Bedrock said ODA’s role is to update and expand on Book Tower’s programming and existing structures, creating nearly 500,000 square feet of Downtown residential, hospitality, retail and office space.

"The restoration of this 38-story landmark will provide an opportunity to create a cohesive civic vision for Washington Boulevard; bringing people, place, and events together," reads a statement from Bedrock. "The building’s residents and guests will share amenity spaces throughout the different levels as well as awe-inspiring entertaining spaces on the roof of the Book Building portion of the property."

The plan is for both public and private space.

Take a look at the images of the exterior rehab and the interior rehab renderings:

