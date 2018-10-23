Beirut Palace latest restaurant to leave Royal Oak over parking problems

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Another restaurant is moving out of Royal Oak due to parking troubles.

The owner of Beirut Palace, Sam Ahmad, has sold the restaurant. Beirut Palace isn't the first to leave due to issues regarding parking.

Beirut Palace was empty when Local 4 walked in Monday afternoon. The owner said since this summer, business is down almost 50 percent.

"I was talking to the Grubhub driver the other day and he said no one wants to come to Royal Oak because of the parking situation," Ahmad said.

Beirut Palace moved to Royal Oak in 1997. Four years ago, the owner moved to the location on Main Street, next to City Hall.

The municipal lot has been closed since May as the new six-story Henry Ford building has been under construction.

The city said there are 1,000 parking spots within a block of Beirut Palace, and that officials have made several attempts to speak with the owner but they were unsuccessful. They also pointed out that a new parking structure next door should be completed by next summer.

Ahmad has already sold the restaurant, though, and he said he sold it at a loss. The existing space will remain a Middle Eastern restaurant, just under a new management and a new name.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.