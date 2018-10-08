Belleville water service restored, boil water advisory lifted

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - A boil water advisory for Belleville that went into effect Sunday has been lifted.

Belleville had its water shut off citywide for several hours after a water main break. Water service has since been restored.

The broken water main was on Huron River Drive near Madelon Street. A loss of water pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

All customers in the affected area were placed under a boil water advisory encouraged to boil water used for drinking and cooking.

The advisory was lifted on Monday.

