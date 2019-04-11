Beloved Livonia landscaper needs help

LIVONIA, Mich. - Eddie Roulo is a determined Downriver man with a learning disability who recently had some bad luck with the landscaping company he started.

Roulo has spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to get his ride up and running. It's not just any bike, though -- it's his job.

With his landscaping company, Roulo has shown every customer that excuses are just that. Unfortunately, he is literally going nowhere. His landscaping equipment is too heavy for his bike, causing it to frequently break down.

"It broke down numerous times," Roulo said. "I'm stuck for an hour or more before I could get home."

He's fixed it, over and over again, only to have it break, again and again.

He's found a new bike built for the weight, but it costs $5,800. So he's been collecting bottles and cans from neighbors and friends, trying to save as much as he can.

"Never give up. You never give up," Roulo said. "I'm not a quitter, you know?"

He's saved about $1,000, but he's still pushing.

A crowdfunding fundraiser has been set up for Roulo's new bike. You can donate here.