Berkley councilman resigns amid accusations of hit-and-run

BERKLEY, Mich. - A city councilman in Berkley resigned Monday in the wake of accusation involving a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day.

Alan H. Kideckel submitted his resignation to the city clerk and will be acted upon by the council at its next regular meeting on Feb. 5.

According to police, the collision happened two blocks from Kideckel's home. A pregnant woman was driving her SUV on Beverly Avenue when she was struck at Oakshire Boulevard.

Police found damage on Kideckel's Toyota in the driveway of his home after the alleged hit-and-run. No one answered the door when police knocked on New Year's Day after following tire tracks in the snow to his home.

Kideckel avoided police and a potential sobriety test by not answering the door.

Photos were taken after the councilman did not open the door to investigators.

"It's kind of unusual, typically in ten minutes if you knock on the door or call, they'll answer, but in this case, the person did not," Berkley Director of Public Safety Matt Koehn said.

The next day, Kideckel came to the police station and claimed that he believed the other driver hadn't stopped and kept driving, when the SUV had to be towed away from the scene.

Kideckel allegedly admitted to drinking that night.

"He told police he had a couple of drinks, but wasn't intoxicated," Koehn said.

Police said since no one was seriously injured, despite the significant damage, they couldn't force their way into his home.

Berkley officials said their investigation revealed Kideckel was at fault, failing to yield to a traffic control device.

Kideckel sent the following resignation letter to city administrators:

"I have proudly volunteered and served the City of Berkley for over 25 years in many different capacities. I've always considered the Berkley community as my family.

"On January 1, 2018, I was involved in an automobile accident and received a misdemeanor ticket. my sincere and heartfelt apology is extended to the people in the other vehicle and anyone else who I affected. Due to the pending court proceedings, I am unable to comment any further on the facts at this time.

"I have always done what is best for the City of Berkley. I feel that my continued presence asa member of city council will distract our city from moving forward in a positive direction.

"Effectively immediately, I hereby tender my resignation from the Berkley City Council. I am thankful to the residents for the opportunity to serve and for their continued support. I look forward to helping and contributing to the City of Berkley as a private citizen, in healthy and positive ways."

