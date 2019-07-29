Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. - Police said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Clawson.

The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Main and Tecumseh streets, officials said.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling south on Main Street when the bicyclist, heading east on Tecumseh Street, entered the roadway without stopping.

The bicyclist was struck by the vehicle and taken to Royal Oak Beaumont for treatment, according to authorities.

The driver stopped at the crash scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

