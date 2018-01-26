Bill Beekman assumes role of Michigan State University president

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Bill Beekman will assume the responsibilities of Michigan State University president in the wake of Lou Anna K. Simon's resignation.

The university's Board of Trustees announced Beekman's temporary role during a meeting Friday after they accepted Simon's resignation. Beekman has served as the board's vice president and secretary since 2008. Before that he served as executive director of the MSU Alumni Association.

Simon resigned earlier this week as the school deals with fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. Athletic director Mark Hollis resigned Friday morning.

Beekman's role is temporary as the board does a national search for a new interim president. He immediately will serve as acting president until an interim president is appointed.

Meanwhile, the board has invited an outside entity to investigate university policies and culture.

Beekman's background

According to the Board of Trustees website, Beekman joined MSU in 1995 as an administrator with the MSU HealthTeam. He was the assistant dean for finance and planning in the College of Human Medicine and has taught regularly in the College of Human Medicine and the College of Law. He also served as a senior consultant to the provost and to the vice president for finance and operations.

He received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, his JD from Wayne State University Law School, and his undergraduate degree in justice, morality, and constitutional democracy from James Madison College at Michigan State University.

