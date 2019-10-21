Bleeding, sobbing Oakland County man arrested after strangling, stabbing mother to death, police say

A man is accused of killing his own mother in Orion Township. (WDIV)

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County man was found sobbing and bleeding on a sidewalk after he strangled and stabbed his mother to death and injured his uncle, police said.

The attack happened at 12:26 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 4500 block of Rohr Road in Orion Township, according to authorities.

A 60-year-old Orion Township man called police and said he had been stabbed by his nephew -- a 29-year-old Orion Township man.

Deputies learned the 29-year-old attacked his mother -- Delora Margaret Roberts, 59 -- inside the home. The 60-year-old man said he woke up and heard Roberts call for help, so he went into the living room.

He saw the 29-year-old man strangling Roberts with both hands, authorities said. When the 29-year-old was confronted by his uncle, he went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, police said.

He stabbed his uncle multiple times in the left shoulder, according to authorities. His uncle took the knife and ran to the neighbor's house to call 911, police said.

The 60-year-old man said he could still hear his sister screaming while he was at the neighbor's house.

Police said the uncle saw his nephew walking south on Rohr Road about five minutes later. He was covered in blood and crying, according to authorities.

Officers said they found the man walking down the sidewalk. He was incoherent and sobbing when they took him into custody, police said.

Roberts was found face-down in the living room, officials said. She was unconscious and bleeding profusely, according to police.

Paramedics took Roberts to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said.

The 29-year-old man was treated for a suspected self-inflicted stab wound to the neck and taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges, police said.

Here is a look at his criminal history:

April 8, 2013: Possession with intent of a controlled substance -- marijuana/drug paraphernalia in Nashville, Tennessee June 20, 2013: Received felony probation

July 20, 2014: Felony malicious destruction of property in Oakland County Aug. 11, 2014: Pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempting to resist and obstruct

July 20, 2014: Felony invasion of privacy in Oakland County Aug. 11, 2014: Pleaded no contest to misdemeanor indecent exposure

July 20, 2014: Felony sex offense out of Oakland County Aug. 11, 2014: Pleaded no contest to breaking and entering -- illegal entry without permission

July 20, 2014: Felony obstructing police out of Oakland County Aug. 11, 2014: Pleaded no contest to misdemeanor malicious destruction of property



His uncle was treated at a nearby hospital and released, medical officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

