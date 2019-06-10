Bloomfield Township police release photo of man wanted for breaking into vehicle, stealing purse

Photo of the man at the Speedway gas station where he used the victim's credit card.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On April 20 Bloomfield Township police responded to the L.A. Fitness located at 2050 Telegraph Road for a larceny complaint.

The victim told officers that while she was inside the club exercising, an unknown individual smashed out her passenger side window and took a purse.

The woman's purse contained information on her personal identification and credit cards. Later in the day, the victim was told that two fraudulent purchases were made with her stolen credit cards in Southfield.

On May 29, Bloomfield Township police received video from a Speedway gas station of a black male using the victim’s credit card.

The case is still under investigation. If you recognize the man call police at 248-433-7755.

