Bloomfield Twp. Target employee accused of embezzling thousands in elaborate online ordering scam

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Target employee in Bloomfield Township has been charged with embezzlement in connection with an "elaborate online ordering scam," according to police.

Bloomfield Township detectives said members of Target corporate security called about an employee suspected of embezzling thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

After an investigation, Shanon Rene Kidd, of Waterford Township, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony embezzlement, according to officials.

She was arraigned in 48th District Court and is being held on $100,000 bail.

She is scheduled to return to court Monday.

