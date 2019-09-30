Blue Cross Blue Shield makes $5 million pledge to neighborhood on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Blue Cross Blue Shield has committed $5 million to help revitalize a neighborhood on Detroit's east side.

The work in the East Warren and Cadieux communities is expected to start now. Residents of the area said it's worth investing in and that the area is nice. Monday, employees of BCBS were part of a cleanup of Balduck Park and afterward, the CEO announced a new partnership with the city.

BCBS is one of seven companies that have committed $5 million to the revitalization of Detroit communities over the next five years. The others are American Axle and Manufacturing, Chemical Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Flagstar Bank, Huntington Bank and the Penskey Group.

The Strategic Neighborhood Fund will oversee the money and the people who live in the neighborhoods will have a say on which projects are important.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.