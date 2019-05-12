Body burned beyond recognition in Detroit house fire

DETROIT - One person died in a house fire on the city’s west side Sunday morning, according to police.

Fire crews said the victim was burned beyond recognition. Arson investigators were called to the scene along with a medical examiner.

On Friday arson was suspected by investigators in a string of fires near the Highland Park and Detroit border.

A 74-year-old man also died in a house fire Saturday morning on the city's east side.

It is unknown whether any of the house fires are connected.

