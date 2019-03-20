Body cam footage shows arrest of WWE star Jimmy Uso after traffic stop in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Police body camera footage shows the Feb. 13 arrest of WWE superstar Jimmy Uso in Downtown Detroit.

Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Solofa Fatu Jr., was in a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by his wife, WWE wrestler Naomi, whose real name is Trinity Fatu, when they were stopped at 10:22 p.m. Police said the vehicle was going the wrong way on a one-way street.

Police said Naomi told officers she was visiting from out-of-town and didn't know the streets. She also said that Uso was intoxicated. Police said they could smell alcohol in the vehicle.

"He's had a lot to drink. He's intoxicated," she said.

Officers said Uso pulled Naomi back into the vehicle when they asked her to get out. Police said they asked Uso to stay in the vehicle, but he got out, took his shirt off and squared up with officers.

An officer deployed his Taser and told Uso to get on the ground. The officer said he complied.

"Man, you don't understand. I'm just here in and out. I'm in and out, man," Uso said.

Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

