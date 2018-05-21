Body cam video shows officer rescuing cat from median along busy I-96 in Livonia

DETROIT - A Livonia police officer pulled off a daring cat rescue with fast-moving vehicles passing by on I-96.

I-96 in Livonia is either a speedway or a parking lot, depending on the time of day. Body cam video shows an officer who rescued a cat along the highway earlier this month.

The 911 call went out around 3 p.m. on May 5. Nobody knows how the cat made it to the center median of I-96, but Officer Cameron Koss moved in to help her.

The frightened feline ran away and tried to jump over the median to escape, but Koss captured her and brought her back to his scout car.

Koss said he first thought the cat might make a good passenger, but then he decided to give her a ride behind the bars.

Later at the station house, the cat, who officers decided to name "Libbey," warmed up to Koss and calmed down enough to settle into his police cap.

Libbey settled down with Livonia police after being rescued from the I-96 median. (WDIV)

Libbey was rescued from the I-96 median by a Livonia police officer. (WDIV)

But when officers took the cat to the Michigan Humane Society, Libbey had an upper respiratory infection. She got treatment, found her appetite and is doing better.

The Michigan Humane Society said Libbey is ready to be adopted. She needs to be spayed, and then she can be taken home.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.