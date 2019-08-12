Body found in bathroom of Wayne State University's Old Main building

DETROIT - On Monday morning, the body of a 49-year-old former Wayne State University student was found in the college's Old Main building, according to Matt Lockwood, director of communications for WSU.

Lockwood said the former student's body was found in a restroom inside the Old Main. The Detroit Police Department is conducting a formal investigation.

"Because there are not any obvious signs of trauma or foul play, we do not believe there is a campus safety threat related to the death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of the deceased," Lockwood said in a statement.

