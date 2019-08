WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A body was found Tuesday night inside a burned car in the parking lot of the Meijer on Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford Township.

Firefighters responded to the call about a fire in the parking lot about 9 p.m. After they put out the flames, they found the body in the back seat of the vehicle.

At this point, police have not released any other information on this death investigation.

