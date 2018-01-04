Body found in burning SUV in Detroit identified as Eastpointe man

A person was found shot to death inside a burning vehicle Jan. 3, 2018 in a driveway on East Outer Drive in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Authorities have identified a body found Wednesday morning inside a burning SUV in Detroit.

Christopher Thompson, 35, of Eastpointe, was found with two gunshot wounds. His body was badly burned.

A woman called 911 after she saw the burning vehicle parked in her driveway on East Outer Drive near Elmdale Street.

Police believe the fire was set to cover up the murder.

An investigation is underway.

