Shooting victim found in burning SUV on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A person found in a burning car Wednesday morning in Detroit was shot to death.

The burning SUV was found parked in a driveway about 3 a.m. on East Outer Drive near Elmdale Street.

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a fire. Firefighters put out the fire and found the victim dead inside. It was later determined the person had been shot to death.

The medical examiner will need to determine the victim's gender and identity.

However, family members showed up and said they believe they know the victim.

Homicide detectives and arson investigators were at the scene.

