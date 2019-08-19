Body found in River Raisin identified as Monroe man

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday night in River Raisin.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released updated details on Monday:

On Sunday, August 18th 2019 Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to

the 3300 block of S. Custer Rd in regards a group of kayakers finding the body of a deceased male

subject along the bank of the river.

The body was later identified as being 66 year old, David Michael Tedora of Monroe, Michigan.

David was an avid fisherman and was known to fish the area near where he was found. There was

no obvious signs of foul play or anything to lead investigators to believe that the death was

suspicious in nature.

The body was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office to try to assist in

determining the cause of death.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.