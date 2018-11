DETROIT - The body of a man who had been shot in the head was found Wednesday in a field on Detroit's west side, police said.

A man in his 30s was found just after 8 a.m. in a field near Littlefield Street and the I-96 service drive, police said.

Officials took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

