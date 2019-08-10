Body of man who died after being deported from Detroit to Iraq will return to Michigan

DETROIT - Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, grew up and spent his entire life in Metro Detroit.

He died this week when he couldn't get the insulin he needed. His death comes just two months after he was deported to Iraq. Now, a local congressman is calling for an end to deportations such as Aldaoud's.

When U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Aldaoud, his family said they didn't find out until weeks later that he had been deported to Iraq. The family members said they immediately feared his life would end tragically and they were right.

Aldaoud came to the United States when he was an infant.

Aldaoud's parents were Iraqi refugees who fled to Greece, where Aldaoud was born. Greece does not have birthright citizenship.

He was found dead in Baghdad on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin on Friday announced that Aldaoud’s remains will be returned to the United States.

Many immigrants have been detained and deported by ICE agents. Aldaoud found himself in that situation this year when he was sent to Iraq. In a video, he pleaded for help.

Levin said he is an opponent of the mass deportations and that Aldaoud's case is a prime example of what's wrong.

Once the family learned of Aldaoud's death, Levin and his office worked to get his body returned to Michigan so the family could have a proper burial. Levin said the deportations should halt and the government should give due process.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.