Boil water advisory in Downtown Detroit: What to know

DETROIT - A large water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in parts of Downtown Detroit, which could last until Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about the boil water advisory in Detroit:

Where is the advisory in effect?

On Sunday the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the area east of the John C. Lodge Service Drive, west of Mount Elliot Street, between I-75 and the Detroit River.

Here's a map:

How long will the boil water advisory last?

Officials say the boil water advisory may be in effect through Thursday.

Will the Auto Show go on as planned?

Yes, here's a statement from NAIAS:

"We were notified about the water main break early this morning. Cobo Center and NAIAS are working together to ensure everyone has safe drinking water. We have blocked off supplies to all drinking fountains. We have placed posters in the bathrooms notifying people as a precaution. Trucks have delivered safe ice to the show. Restaurants are still operating as far as I know with bottled water," said Amanda Niswonger, Public Relations and Social Media Manager of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association for NAIAS.

What should residents do during boil water advisory?

You can drink tap water during a Boil Water Advisory as long as it has been boiled for at least one minute. You can cool and store boiled water in a covered container for later use. If you do not want to boil your water, you may choose to buy commercially packaged water, such as bottled water.

You can continue to use tap water for bathing, showering, washing dishes and clothes during a Boil Water Advisory, as long as you take precautions that no one drinks it. Toddlers and young children are most at risk of accidental ingestion during bathing, so need to be watched carefully.

Pets should also drink boiled water or water from a different source (such as bottled water) until the Boil Water Advisory is lifted. The water main has been isolated and no customers should be without water service. However, customers may experience low water pressure until the main is repaired. Having an issue? Customers are encouraged to call DWSD Customer Care Service at 313-267-8000 if they experience any problems.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.