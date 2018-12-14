Bomb threats called into 2 courthouses, hospital in Detroit

DETROIT - Two court buildings and a hospital in Detroit have received bomb threats Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The Frank Murphy Hall of Justice was originally placed on lockdown but has since been evacuated, according to Detroit police.

Officials said 36th District Court has also been evacuated.

Officials at Henry Ford Hospital also received a bomb threat, according to authorities. They treated it as a hoax and have deemed the scene clear, officials said.

Unlike the email threats that were reported across the country and Metro Detroit on Thursday, officials said Friday's threats were made over the phone.

Police believe the same person is behind the email and bomb threats.

Frank Murphy Hall of Justice (WDIV)

