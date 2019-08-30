Border agents stop passenger at DTW with ballistic armor, weapons cache at US residence

ROMULUS, Mich. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found undeclared ballistic armor and other tactical apparel in an international traveler's luggage on Aug. 18 and a weapons cache in his U.S. residence.

Officials said the items were located in the luggage of a Chinese national who arrived at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport from Beijing.

Officers also found evidence that the traveler had a significant weapons cache at his U.S. residence, which they said appeared to include high-capacity magazines and bump-stock devices.

Officials worked with various investigative agencies, which got consent to search the traveler's residence. The search turned up the firearms and other regulated paraphernalia.

The national was returned to China.

"CBP personnel are committed to protecting our nation from people who pose serious risks to our communities," said Devin Chamberlain, CBP area port director. "I am proud of the work performed every day by our CBP officers and investigative partners to ensure the safety and security of our nation."

