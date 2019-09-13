Boys, ages 13, 14, 17, charged with murder in Dearborn homicide, armed robbery cases

DEARBORN, Mich. - Three teenagers -- ages 13, 14 and 17 -- have been charged with murder in connection with a homicide case and two armed robbery cases in Dearborn, officials said.

Jamel Marquise Philson, 17, of Highland Park; Demaurio Dismuke, 14, of Detroit, and a 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incidents.

Jamel Marquise Philson (WDIV)

Demaurio Dismuke (WDIV)

Dismuke will be waived and tried as an adult, authorities said. The 13-year-old boy will have an adult designation, which means the judge can sentence him as an adult or as a juvenile or create a blended adult-juvenile sentence.

49-year-old woman robbed

At 9:35 p.m. on Sept. 6, Dearborn police officers were called to the 7000 block of Steadman Street.

Police said Philson, Dismuke and the 13-year-old robbed a 49-year-old woman of her personal property.

The 13-year-old boy was armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

The teens fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Philson and Dismuke are charged with armed robbery in connection with this incident. The 13-year-old is charged with armed robbery and a felony firearm violation.

29-year-old woman killed

At 9:52 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers were called to the 7840 block of Bingham Street in Dearborn.

Authorities said Saja Khalid Al-Janabi, 29, of Dearborn, had suffered a gunshot wound and was on the ground near her car.

Saja Aljanabi (WDIV)

Al-Janabi was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died due to her injuries, police said.

Dismuke is accused of robbing and shooting Al-Janabi while aided and abetted by Philson.

Philson and the 13-year-old are charged with felony murder, larceny of a person and armed robbery, officials said.

Dismuke is charged with felony murder, larceny of a person, armed robbery and two felony firearm violations.

56-year-old man assaulted

Dismuke is also accused of firing a shot as he and Philson were fleeing the scene after the homicide.

Dismuke fired the shot at a 56-year-old Dearborn man, according to authorities.

Dismuke is charged with assault with intent to murder and a felony firearm violation.

Arraignment

Philson and Dismuke were arraigned Friday at 19th District Court. Their probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Philson is being held at the Wayne County Jail. Dismuke is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

The 13-year-old was arraigned Friday at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 24. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Jamel Marquise Philson at his arraignment on Sept. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

Demaurio Dismuke at his arraignment on Sept. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

Here's what Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said Thursday about the case:

