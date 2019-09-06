Brighton police issue warning about Social Security scam call

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Brighton police issued a warning Friday about scam callers attempting to get personal information from residents.

According to police, a caller with the number 816-929-6119 says they are from the Social Security Office. The caller tells the victim their Social Security number was stolen and asks for personal information.

The Police Department said it has also taken another report about a scam call. Below is a transcribed version of a voicemail a victim received:

