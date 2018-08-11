Brother performs emotional tribute for sister killed in car crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A family is keeping the memory of a 19-year-old killed in a collision alive with an emotional tribute Friday Night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Prosecutor: Woman was on drugs, fleeing police in deadly Detroit crash on Lappin

The auditorium at the Detroit School of Arts was filled as students set aside their stage fright to perform as part of The SONG Project.

"We have kids that are in vocal. We have kids that are in drumline, dance theater and piano," said The SONG Project founder Carles Whitlow. "It's definitely a huge variety of talent tonight."

The group suffered a tragic loss when Daziah Crawford was killed in a car crash.

"It just brought tears to my eyes," said Daziah's mother Natavia Crawford. "But it was tears of joy, because I remember Daziah being that small and performing."

Dalyn Crawford was in the vehicle with Daziah when the car was hit by a car fleeing from the police.

Dalyn got on stage and performed, still suffering from injuries from the collision.

"Our miracle child," said father Nathaniel Crawford. "He's my hero right now."

"His strength is amazing," Natavia said. "I think he really did do this for his sister. I know she's really happy. I know she's looking down on him like 'That's my brother.'"

The woman who hit Daziah Crawford is charged with second-degree murder and fleeing a police officer. She was arraigned Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty.

She's currently in custody at Wayne County Jail.

