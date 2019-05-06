News

Buddy's Pizza launches new 'Fire and Spice' menu

By Ken Haddad

Buddy's Pizza is getting spicy.

The Detroit-based pizza restaurant is launching a new "Fire and Spice" menu, featuring items with sriracha.

Here's a look at the menu:        

  • Honey Sriracha Chicken Tenders: Chicken tenders topped with honey sriracha sauce and finished with a cilantro-lime drizzle.
  • Spicy Southwest Veggie Pizza: Motor City cheese blend, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, red onions, and jalapeños topped with a cilantro-lime drizzle
  • Honey Sriracha Chicken Pizza: Motor City cheese blend, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro and honey sriracha sauce.
  • Jalapeño Margarita: Altos Reposado tequila, agave mix, jalapeño juice, cayenne sugar, fresh-squeezed orange juice and jalapeño slices.

 Buddy's Pizza fans will be able to spice it up beginning May 5 and ending June 2 at participating Buddy’s Pizza restaurants.

 

 

