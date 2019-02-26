Buddy's Pizza opening Downtown Detroit location

Iconic Detroit pizza maker Buddy's Pizza is set to open a restaurant in Downtown Detroit this year.

Buddy's confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday. They will open in the Madison Building on Broadway Street, near the Detroit Opera House.

Earlier this year, Buddy's announced their first West Michigan location.

Buddy's Pizza was founded in 1946 and has been a staple of the Detroit-area ever since.

An official opening date for the Madison Building location has not been released.

