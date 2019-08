Several bottles of liquor were taken from the convenience store. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for people who managed to gain entry into the JR Party Store in the 16000 block of Plymouth Road Sunday morning by smashing the front wall with a bulldozer.

Several bottles of liquor were taken from the convenience store during the breakin that happened at 5:22 a.m. Sunday.

Sources tell Local 4 more than $100,000 in damage was caused.

