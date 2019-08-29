Businesses donate dog sticks to Detroit police after 9-year-old girl mauled to death

DETROIT - Local businesses stepped up to donate dog sticks to Detroit police after a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death last week.

Dog sticks make it easier to control animals that are attacking. Twelve sticks were given to the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct.

Emma Hernandez was killed Aug. 19 by three pit bulls that escaped a neighbor's yard as she rode her bicycle in Southwest Detroit.

The CEO of 411 Therapy, Assan Fayed, led the effort to buy the sticks. Half a dozen businesses donated to the family and helped purchase the sticks for officers.

"You had people from Birmingham, Detroit, Dearborn, Southfield, Dearborn Heights that didn't even know, but when I shared the story and I explained what was going on, everyone stepped up," Fayed said.

Fayed said he intends to donate at least 100 dog sticks so all the deportment's precincts will have new dog sticks that work properly because the ones it currently has are worn and broken.

