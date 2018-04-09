Caesars Windsor postpones shows and events, cancels hotel reservations for April amid labor dispute

WINDSOR, Ontario - Caesars Windsor announced Monday that it is postponing Colosseum shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the remainder of April due to a labor dispute with its workers.

Caesars Windsor is also canceling all hotel reservations book in the month of April 2018.

Here is a statement from Caesars Entertainment Regional President Kevin Laforet:

"It was a very difficult decision to postpone the remainder of April concerts and events and cancel hotel reservations. Ultimately our commitment to customer service means being proactive and giving our patrons and clients advance notice in the event they need to make alternative plans.

"We have been in regular contact with union leadership and we are open to returning to the bargaining table. However at this time, there is no new information to discuss."

The workers strike began at 12:01 a.m. Friday after Unifor Local 444 union workers voted down a tentative agreement with the casino.

About 59 percent of workers are said to have voted against the three-year tentative deal and only 1,900 of the casinos 2,300 workers are said to have voted, according to the Windsor Star.

Here is more information from Caesars Windsor:

Colosseum shows

April shows to be rescheduled include Buddy Guy (April 13), David Foster (April 15) and Terry Fator (April 21). Ticket holders can hold onto their tickets to be honored on the new show dates, yet to be determined. Refunds for postponed shows will be handled through the method of purchase, however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labor disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.

Hotel reservations

Hotel reservations booked between now and April 30 have been canceled. Affected guests will be contacted via email or phone call as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically canceled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservices@caesarswindsor.com. Future hotel reservations beyond May 1 will remain booked until further notice.

Note that even though we had a tentative agreement with Unifor 444, on April 5 we advised our guests verbally and in a formal letter upon check-in that their stay could be impacted by a possible labour disruption. Guests were allowed to stay and were asked to check out at the normal check-out time at 11 am.. on April 6.

Events and meetings

Caesars Windsor Hotel Sales Managers are proactively reaching out to event and meeting planners who have booked their event(s) at our property in April 2018 to assist in reviewing their options to postpone or relocate their event.

Total Rewards property promotions

Total Rewards April promotions have been postponed and will be rescheduled with future dates yet to be determined. Total Rewards members will be contacted via email, mail and the Play By TR app of new dates when available.

