Caesars Windsor temporarily closed due to labor dispute with workers

Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino is temporarily closed due to a labor dispute with its workers.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. Friday after Unifor Local 444 union workers voted down a tentative agreement with the casino.

59% of workers are said to have voted against the three-year tentative deal and only 1,900 of the casinos 2,300 workers are said to have voted, according to the Windsor Star.

Caesars sent an email message to all Total Rewards Players Club members informing them of the closure early Friday.

A message on the casinos facebook page reads:

"Caesars Windsor is TEMPORARILY CLOSED as a result of a labour disruption.

At this time, hotel reservations booked between Friday, April 6 until Thursday, April 12 have been cancelled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservices@caesarswindsor.com.

If you have additional reservations in the upcoming month that are also affected, you will receive an email prior to your arrival date to advise you of the status. If cancellation is necessary due to the labour disruption, the reservation will automatically be cancelled.

The Johnny Reid concert scheduled for Friday, April 6 has been postponed. Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show date, to be determined. Refunds for postponed shows will be handled through the method of purchase, however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.

Once an agreement has been reached, we will be communicating our re-opening date on caesarswindsor.com, facebook.com/caesarswindsor and Twitter (@caesarswindsor)

We apologize for any inconvenience. "

