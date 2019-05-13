CAIR: Man who tried to enter Canton mosque wearing Muslim woman's attire is no threat

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man who tried to enter a mosque Saturday in Canton Township while wearing clothing worn by some Muslim women to cover their face posed "no serious threat to the community," according to CAIR (The Council on American-Islamic Relations) Michigan.

According to the Canton Police Department, the man entered the Muslim Community of Western Suburbs on Palmer Road just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a niqab, a garment of clothing worn by some Muslim women to cover their face. Police said a greeter spoke with the man, believed to be in his 20s, and alerted security. The man fled the mosque on foot.

CAIR released the following statement Monday morning:

"After several discussions yesterday with the administration of this masjid, CAIR-MI concluded that the young person who is known in the neighborhood posed no serious threat to the community that night. Thus we declined to give media interviews yesterday on the issue just as the mosque declined to. Nonetheless, CAIR-MI still encourages mosques and Islamic schools to stay vigilant regarding security especially during the nights of Ramadan."

