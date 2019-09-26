Cameras show person responsible for stealing Livonia City Council candidate's campaign signs

LIVONIA, Mich. - Signs for a candidate running for Livonia City Council have been disappearing.

Rob Donovic's signs along Plymouth Road were gone.

"After nine or 10 go missing, you know there's something going on behind the scenes," Donovic said.

Donovic's friend owns a gas station, and cameras at the business captured the person responsible for the thefts.

"We saw someone running through the parking lot, grab my lawn sign, throw it in their vehicle and take off with them," Donovic said.

Donovic said he doesn't want to press charges against the thief -- he just wants his signs back because they're expensive.

Another candidate, Brandon McColough, said some of his signs have also been stolen.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 734-466-2470.

